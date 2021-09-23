Heavy rains in Ibiza cause landslides and flooding

The heavy rain that fell early this morning on Ibiza has caused numerous incidents. On the roads from Sant Carles and Sant Joan to sa Cala de Sant Vicent, there have been landslides that have left the road covered with stones, and on the Cala Llonga road, a tree has fallen, according to information from the Consell de Ibiza.

The island government has reported that they are working to “restore normality on the roads” and asks the public to be careful on the roads, as the orange alert for heavy rains remains active until noon tomorrow.

In Camí de Perella and the road to sa Bassa de sa Rota road there have also been incidents, caused by falling trees, according to the Santa Eulària Town Council. In addition, the car park closures on the beaches of es Figueral, Cala Llenya, Cala Nova and Punta Verde decreed yesterday remain in place. The Policía Local, local Protección Civil, the Brigada Municipal and staff from the coastal and environmental departments, according to the Council, have been responsible for dealing with the incidents caused by the storm over the last twelve hours. Fortunately, according to municipal sources, there have been no major injuries or material damage.

At around midnight the Directorate General of Emergencies issued a specific warning for different municipalities, including Santa Eulària, and the Town Hall has recommended that citizens “avoid flood zones and riverbeds, as well as to drive with caution if travelling on roads with little traffic due to the possibility of encountering obstacles on the roads”.

