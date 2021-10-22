Fernando Gascón’s hyperrealist Ibiza

Fernando Gascón has always moved in the field of figurative art and his latest exhibition, ‘Violeta y azabache’, is no exception. In fact, the Sevillian artist’s brushstrokes are becoming increasingly hyperrealist, as is evident in this exhibition, which can be visited from the 6th of October at the Sala de Exposiciones de Santa Eulària, on calle Sant Jaume 72. In ‘Violeta y azabache’ Gascón brings together a selection of the works he has produced over the past four years. It consists of 26 works, 25 oil paintings and one pencil drawing. One of them will be donated to the association Ibiza and Formentera against Cancer .

The landscapes of Santa Eulària, such as the river or Puig de Missa, are prominent in this exhibition, in which you can also admire other corners of the island, such as ses Salines or a view of the city of Ibiza from the cathedral. There are also oil paintings of abandoned cars portrayed by the painter on his travels around America and Germany. The exhibition can be visited until the 3rd of November from Tuesday to Saturday from 10:00am to 1:30pm and from 4:00pm to 7:30pm.