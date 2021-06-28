An eviction in Ibiza annulled due to court error

Last Monday, June 14, an eviction was to be carried out in a house in Platja d’en Bossa, but it was annulled due to an error by the Court of First Instance number 4 of Ibiza. The institution did not provide the squatter with a public defender and attorney, as she had requested in July 2020.

The corresponding document was misplaced and has not appeared until now, so the eviction process must start over, with all the lost time it entails for the owner, M.G., and her lawyer. The property was squatted in March 2019, when the defendant changed the lock. Soon after, MG filed the eviction lawsuit.

Thus, on June 9, five days before the planned eviction, the court issued a resolution informing of the change: “This Court was notified of the appointment of a lawyer and public prosecutor by the Ilustre Colegio de Abogados de Baleares however, the defendant was not provided with copies of the proceedings to a legal address”, as explained in the court’s own resolution.

