De-escalation of nightlife begins in Ibiza

The Govern Balear has taken another step in the de-escalation and is a little closer to the normality known prior to the pandemic. The Consell de Govern (Government Council) will agree on Friday to relax restrictions a little further with the newest step being that nightlife venues (cocktail bars and concert cafes), except for discos, nightclubs and dance halls will be able to resume their activity this Saturday until two in the morning. These businesses have been closed since the start of the health crisis.

In addition, from Saturday the hours will be extended for hospitality establishments, which may also close at 2am, 120 minutes later than the current regulations. The same measures will be applied on all the islands of the archipelago, which is at level 1 of low risk of contagion, as explained yesterday in Ibiza by the Balearic Minister of Mobility and Housing, Josep Marí Ribas.

Apart from the obligation to close at 2am, as long as the activity license of the nightlife venue allows it, customers must consume their food and drinks while seated, both indoors (with a maximum of six people per table) and outside (up to 10 people per table). A mask must be worn except when drinking or eating, while dancing will be prohibited, including outside.

The reopening of the clubs is postponed until July, but will depend on the result of the pilot test scheduled for the 25th at the Hard Rock Hotel

As for the hospitality industry, consumption is already permitted in bars as long as customers are seated when eating, do not form groups of more than two people and maintain a distance of one and a half meters between groups. In this case, service at the bar after midnight is prohibited. In addition, the number of diners who can occupy a table outside is increased to 12 (a maximum of six inside, and it will not be possible to exceed 50% of the capacity).

The reopening of nightclubs is postponed until July, but will depend on the result of the pilot test scheduled for the 25th at the Hard Rock Hotel. The idea is that as of Saturday the 3rd, only the outdoor areas of the discos are permitted to open. From this date, it is also planned to allow concerts and leisure activities to be held in open spaces with a maximum of 5,000 people.

BEACHES Will be closed from midnight to 6am The hours of the parks or spaces for public use and the beaches are extended until midnight. From that time until 6 o’clock they will be closed. In any case, the town councils can advance the closing time. WEDDINGS, CHRISTMAS AND BURIALS Increase in capacity to 120 people outside and 50 inside Up to 120 people in ouside areas and 50 indoors will be able to attend weddings, communions, baptisms, funerals and other types of ceremonies. The capacity can be expanded to 200 and 100 if attendees have been vaccinated or have a negative test. In this case, dancing with a mask is allowed.

The number of people who can attend family and social gatherings is also not limited, although, Marí Ribas insisted, “precaution” is requested and that ventilation, distance and the use of the face mask is maintained.

In gyms 75% of the maximum capacity is maintained and groups of 25 people are allowed in low intensity activities and 20 for high intensity. The use of a mask is also mandatory both by the monitor and by people who engage in physical activity.

For his part, the first vice president of the Consell, Mariano Juan, celebrated the new step in the de-escalation, which, he said, allows “abandoning the new normal and moving on to the old normal, which had already been forgotten.”

