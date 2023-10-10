23.4 C
Ibiza Town
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
type here...

Dog breaks jaw on flight to Ibiza and owner sues airline for negligence

The pet was travelling in the hold of the plane and according to the airline was injured "when the cage grille was ripped off"

diariodeibiza
Updated:
Dog breaks jaw on flight to Ibiza and owner sues airline for negligence

Nougat, a Golden Retriever dog, was injured while travelling in the hold of a Transavia flight from France to Ibiza on Monday 2 October. His owner was flying to the island to enjoy a yoga retreat, according to French newspaper Le Parisien. The experience was not as relaxing as she had hoped because “her mind was too preoccupied with her pet’s injuries”.

The owner of the animal is now accusing the airline of negligencesince the dog had to be emergency surgery for a fractured jaw due to reasons that are still unclear. Apparently, his pet was loose in the warehouse and when he went to get it he was “very scared”.

The woman also says, in this French media, that Transavia staff did not help her find an emergency veterinarian.

According to Le Parisien, the airline denies negligence and claims that the dog was injured “when the side grill of the cage was ripped off”. Yet, offered to cover veterinary expenses to the tune of 300 euros and has apologized to the owner of the animal, something that for her is not enough. She assures that she will “go all the way” and will claim responsibilities.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte