Dog breaks jaw on flight to Ibiza and owner sues airline for negligence

Nougat, a Golden Retriever dog, was injured while travelling in the hold of a Transavia flight from France to Ibiza on Monday 2 October. His owner was flying to the island to enjoy a yoga retreat, according to French newspaper Le Parisien. The experience was not as relaxing as she had hoped because “her mind was too preoccupied with her pet’s injuries”.

The owner of the animal is now accusing the airline of negligencesince the dog had to be emergency surgery for a fractured jaw due to reasons that are still unclear. Apparently, his pet was loose in the warehouse and when he went to get it he was “very scared”.

The woman also says, in this French media, that Transavia staff did not help her find an emergency veterinarian.

According to Le Parisien, the airline denies negligence and claims that the dog was injured “when the side grill of the cage was ripped off”. Yet, offered to cover veterinary expenses to the tune of 300 euros and has apologized to the owner of the animal, something that for her is not enough. She assures that she will “go all the way” and will claim responsibilities.

