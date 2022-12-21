1,500 customers without water in Platja d’en Bossa, Cas Serres and es Viver due to a “major breakdown”.

9.9 C
A total of 1,500 users in the area of Platja d’en Bossa, Cas Serres and es Viver have been without water supply this today due to a “major breakdown” that occurred early this morning, according to Aqualia.

The malfunction has occured in a main pipeline inAvenida Sant Jordi with a lot of water loss and at this moment Aqualia workers are repairing it.

At the moment it is unknown when the affected customers will regain service, although it is expected to be repaired by midday.

According to information from Aqualia, early this morning a resident of Calle Navarra on Ibiza reported a huge water leak. The workers are repairing the leak in Calle Navarra street and at the McDonalds roundabout.

