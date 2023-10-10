23.4 C
Ibiza Town
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Vehicle linked to Ibiza prison break attempt found torched

The vehicle, a black SUV, had been stolen and had false plates

L.M.E
Updated:
Car used in raid to try to free prisoner in Ibiza is burned
Firefighters from the Ibiza Island Park were on hand on Monday night to put out a car fire in Camí Vell de Sant Mateu, in Santa Eulària. The vehicle, a black SUV, turned out to be the one used by the hooded men who attacked a van in the centre of Vila in an attempt to free a prisoner.
 
En La Extinción Del Fuego Intevinieron Seis Bomberos
Six firefighters were involved in extinguishing the fire Ibiza Firefighters

Apparently, the fire could have been intentional to eliminate evidence. It is a black Land Rover that had been stolen and had been fitted with false license plates. The hooded men reportedly left it abandoned in this area after the robbery and decided to set it on fire.

 

El Vehículo Quedó Completamente Destruido
The vehicle was completely destroyed Ibiza Firefighters

The warning was received at 00.20 hours and to the scene of the incident, next to an installation of photovoltaic panels in the area (which were not affected), were displaced six members of the Parque Insular with a fire truck and a fire truck. Extinguishing the fire took about an hour.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

