Vehicle linked to Ibiza prison break attempt found torched

Firefighters from the Ibiza Island Park were on hand on Monday night to put out a car fire in Camí Vell de Sant Mateu, in Santa Eulària. The vehicle, a black SUV, turned out to be the one used by the hooded men who attacked a van in the centre of Vila in an attempt to free a prisoner.

Apparently, the fire could have been intentional to eliminate evidence. It is a black Land Rover that had been stolen and had been fitted with false license plates. The hooded men reportedly left it abandoned in this area after the robbery and decided to set it on fire.

📍00:20. Proximitats Camí Vell de Sant Mateu @Santa_Eularia



▪️ Responem per extingir un incendi de vehicle a prop d'unes instal·lacions de plaques fotovoltaiques, que finalment no s'han vist afectades.



🚒 Autobomba, nodrissa, 1 caporal, 5 bombers. pic.twitter.com/SK6Uqmw6ak — Bombers d'Eivissa (@bombersdeivissa) October 10, 2023

The warning was received at 00.20 hours and to the scene of the incident, next to an installation of photovoltaic panels in the area (which were not affected), were displaced six members of the Parque Insular with a fire truck and a fire truck. Extinguishing the fire took about an hour.

