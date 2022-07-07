24.7 C
Ibiza Town
Sunday, July 10, 2022
Ibiza bar managers arrested for selling drugs in the establishment

The agents dismantled the drug selling point while the establishment was open.

diariodeibiza
Updated:
Ibiza bar managers arrested for selling drugs in the establishment
The agents dismantled the drug selling point while the establishment was open.

The Policía Nacional of Ibiza has announced the arrest of two men, a 42 year old Frenchman and a 52 year old Italian, as the alleged perpetrators of a crime against public health for selling drugs in a bar in the port of Ibiza. The police operation took place last Friday, July 1st at 2:55am.

The arrest was made by agents transferred to the island from Malaga, together with others from Ibiza, who were investigating the establishment due to suspicions that drugs were being sold to customers.

Upon confirming their suspicions, the police officers stormed the premises, which at that time was open to the public, and began a thorough inspection, where they found various narcotic substances.

Various drugs found

The intervention, in addition to the two arrests, concluded with the discovery of 55 grams of cocaine, 53.22 of ecstasy, 27 of hashish, 20 of marijuana and 979 euros in cash.

Those arrested were brought before the courts the day after the operation.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

