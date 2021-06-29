Balearic Islands toughen group entry into islands after macro outbreak among students

The agreement setsto the islands for large groups of people. Package trips to the Balearic Islands can only be organized, booked and sold “to groups of more than 20 people” who present a. Another condition is that the organisers must include: “A covid monitor”, said the Govern’s vice-president, Juan Pedro Yllanes, appearing after the session of the Consell de Govern at which the Minister of Health, Patricia Gómez, was present.

Negative tests or vaccine

Group members must prove, by way of an official document, “a negative PCR taken in the 48 hours prior to entering the Autonomous Community, having received the complete vaccination schedule in the eight months prior to the trip, or a medical certificate doctor proving that they have had the disease in the last six months.”

The agreement also establishes exceptions for “conference groups, people attending orgnaised events and those travelling for training and sports competitions.”

OrganiSed groups must have a covid «group manager» who looks after the health of the group

Juan Pedro Yllanes also explained that the Govern has decided to extend the latest measures to curb and control the spread of covid which were approved on June 18th. These measures set the health alert levels to be applied on each of the islands, so all of them will remain in force until July 11th, when they will be reviewed.