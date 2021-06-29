24.3 C
Ibiza Town
Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Balearic Islands toughen group entry into islands after macro outbreak among students

They will require a PCR or vaccination certificate for journeys of more than 20 people arriving on the islands | The government maintains the entry restrictions until July 11, at which time they will be revised

Carmelo Convalia
Balearic Islands toughen group entry into islands after macro outbreak among students
Students affected by the outbreak in Mallorca. M. MIELNIEZUK

In the wake of the coronavirus macro-outbreak that has affected dozens of students from four communities, on an end-of-year trip to Mallorca, the Consell de Govern yesterday approved specific measures affecting the safety of organised group trips to any of the Balearic Islands. All of them will enter into force as soon as they are published in the BOIB and will be in force until July 31st, when they will be reviewed to assess whether to extend them or not.

The agreement sets exceptional conditions for the organisation, booking and sale of package trips to the islands for large groups of people. Package trips to the Balearic Islands can only be organized, booked and sold “to groups of more than 20 people” who present a PCR or vaccination certificates. Another condition is that the organisers must include a group leader: “A covid monitor”, said the Govern’s vice-president, Juan Pedro Yllanes, appearing after the session of the Consell de Govern at which the Minister of Health, Patricia Gómez, was present.

 

Negative tests or vaccine

Group members must prove, by way of an official document, “a negative PCR taken in the 48 hours prior to entering the Autonomous Community, having received the complete vaccination schedule in the eight months prior to the trip, or a medical certificate doctor proving that they have had the disease in the last six months.”

The agreement also establishes exceptions for “conference groups, people attending orgnaised events and those travelling for training and sports competitions.”

OrganiSed groups must have a covid «group manager» who looks after the health of the group

Juan Pedro Yllanes also explained that the Govern has decided to extend the latest measures to curb and control the spread of covid which were approved on June 18th. These measures set the health alert levels to be applied on each of the islands, so all of them will remain in force until July 11th, when they will be reviewed.

 

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

