Saturday, May 22, 2021
Balearic Islands to prioritize vaccination for children from 12 years old when school year begins

The Balearic Islands could start vaccinating children and adolescents aged 12 to 16 at the beginning of the following academic year

Europa Press
Updated:
Balearic Islands to prioritize vaccination for children from 12 years old when school year begins
File image of the Mestre Lluís Andreu school in Formentera / CARMELO CONVALIA

The Councillor for Health and Consumer Affairs, Patricia Gómez, said Thursday that the Balearic Islands could begin to vaccinate children and adolescents between 12 and 16 years at the start of the next academic year, if the administration of vaccines to this age group is approved.

At a press conference with the Catalan Minister of Education and Vocational Training, Martí March, to present the new developments for the next school year in the context of the pandemic, Gómez stressed that vaccination has been “very effective” in the educational field and that 83 percent of professionals in the educational field have received at least one dose to date.

The next step, she pointed out, is the vaccination of school children, a possibility that has been opened up sinze Pfizer requested authorization for its vaccine to be administered to children and adolescents between the ages of 12 and 16.

As she added, this authorization could come “soon” which opens, in her view, a scenario that would allow the prioritized vaccination of this band at the time of the start of the school year 2021-2022.

