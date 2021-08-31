22.8 C
Balearic Islands to host 33 refugees from Afghanistan

They will all be housed in the two Govern shelters now transfered to the Red Cross in Platja de Palma and Son Rapinya.

ep
Updated:
Afghan refugees arrive at Torrejón de Ardoz air base on 24 August 2021

The Govern’s Conselleria de Asuntos Sociales y Deportes has announced that next week 33 refugees from Afghanistan will arrive in the Balearic Islands, 22 men (14 minors accompanied by family members) and 11 women (four minors accompanied by family members).

As stated in the Conselleria’s press release, official sources have informed the Govern that the refugees will arrive on the Islands next week.

They will all be housed in the two of the Govern’s shelters in Platja de Palma and Son Rapinya that are currently on loan to the Red Cross.

Once the refugees are installed in the centres, and if they want to talk, the Govern will make the appropriate arrangements for a press conference. According to the Conselleria, it will be done in the same way as with those who arrived on the Aquarius boat in 2018.

“The Govern wants to welcome these 33 people from Afghanistan who have been able to escape from extremism and terror,” said the Consellera for Social Affairs, Fina Santiago.

She said that by welcoming these refugees, the Balearic Islands “has once again demonstrated its solidarity in the face of one of the most serious international conflicts of the 21st century“.

