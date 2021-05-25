19.9 C
Baleària and the Ibiza Town Hall renew their agreement to promote cultural tourism in the city

Europa Press
Updated:
The agreement between Baleària and the Ibiza Town Hall was ratified at Fitur

The president of the Baleària shipping company, Adolfo Utor, and the mayor of Ibiza, Rafa Ruiz, have renewed the partnership agreement enabling the promotion of cultural tourism offered by the city among the company’s passengers.

The event took place on Wednesday, 19th May at the shipping company’s stand at the Fitur Tourism Fair in Madrid.

As the shipping company reported in a statement, passengers arriving in Ibiza via routes offered by Baleària can use their boarding pass to access five areas of the city, such as museums and the Cathedral, free of charge and attend theatrical tours of Dalt Vila and the necropolis of Puig des Molins, declared World Heritage Sites by UNESCO.

Passengers can also benefit from a discount voucher for shopping in Ibiza. For its part, the shipping company promotes visits to the city of Ibiza in various media and provides raffle tickets at City Hall events.

