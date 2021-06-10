21.9 C
Ibiza Town
Saturday, June 12, 2021
Arrested in Ibiza for not wearing a mask and protesting against police

A young Brazilian woman was arrested yesterday afternoon, at around 4pm, on Avenida de la Pau in Eivissa, for walking in the street without wearing a mask and refusing to put one on when asked to by the Policía Nacional. According to sources close to the case, apparently the young woman began to make fuss and insult the police when they asked her to put on the mask, a mandatory requirement in public spaces due to the COVID pandemic. The young woman, who was with a friend, who put on a mask when officers asked her to do so, began to behave violently and was arrested for crimes of disobedience and resisting authority.

