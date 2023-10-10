Two armed hooded men try to free a prisoner in the center of Ibiza

Two hooded men tried to free a prisoner at gunpoint this morning at 11am in the centre of Vila, according to this newspaper.

The prisoner had been transferred, guarded by agents in a Guardia Civil van, to a consultation with a dentist in a private clinic located in the Eixample area, between Aragon Street and España Avenue, when two armed individuals assaulted them in the street in an attempt to free the prisoner.

As reported by the Peripheral Information Office of the Guardia Civil, when they tried to free a prisoner in Ibiza[] was leaving the dentistry center on his way to the police vanthe prisoner tried to escape on the run with the help of the hooded men and after a struggle with the officers, but they managed to capture him after a few meters before he escaped.

The two hooded people, who were in a black Land Rover SUV, did manage to escape.

Search for the fugitives

The Guardia Civil and the National Police Corps are collaborating in the device to try to to locate and arrest the fugitiveswho are being searched for by security forces all over the island.

