23.4 C
Ibiza Town
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
type here...

Two armed hooded men try to free a prisoner in the center of Ibiza

The prisoner was leaving a dentist's appointment while being guarded by the officers when the individuals assaulted them

Angela Torres Riera
Updated:
Two armed hooded men try to free a prisoner in the center of Ibiza

Two hooded men tried to free a prisoner at gunpoint this morning at 11am in the centre of Vila, according to this newspaper.

The prisoner had been transferred, guarded by agents in a Guardia Civil van, to a consultation with a dentist in a private clinic located in the Eixample area, between Aragon Street and España Avenue, when two armed individuals assaulted them in the street in an attempt to free the prisoner.

As reported by the Peripheral Information Office of the Guardia Civil, when they tried to free a prisoner in Ibiza[] was leaving the dentistry center on his way to the police vanthe prisoner tried to escape on the run with the help of the hooded men and after a struggle with the officers, but they managed to capture him after a few meters before he escaped.

The two hooded people, who were in a black Land Rover SUV, did manage to escape.

Search for the fugitives

The Guardia Civil and the National Police Corps are collaborating in the device to try to to locate and arrest the fugitiveswho are being searched for by security forces all over the island.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte