The specialist travel and lifestyle magazine Condé Nast Traveler has launched a survey of its readers to discover the Best Beach in Spain, 2021.

The publication has chosen six beaches in the Balearic Islands, two of which are in Ibiza and one in Formentera. Another two beaches in Menorca and one in Mallorca complete the list.

The beaches on Ibiza are Cala Salada and Sa Pedrera de Cala d’Hort, better known as Atlantis. From Formentera, Caló des Mort has been chosen.

Cala Macarella and Cala Mitjaneta, both in Menorca, and Cala Agulla, in Mallorca, are the other three sites selected.

Readers of the specialist magazine will choose the winner by voting via the website.

Voting by communities will take place until the 23rd of May and in a second phase the best beach in Spain will be chosen.

On June 7th the results will be released and a new beach will be crowned with the title of Best Spanish Beach of 2021, joining the list of winners from previous years, such as San Antonio del Mar, Asturias (2020) and Papagayo, Lanzarote (2019).