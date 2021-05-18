A 21 year old French man died last night in Ibiza after falling from a height of 20 metres, from the walls of Dalt Vila.

The event occurred at 11:50pm when the young man fell from the Baluarte de Santa Llúcia to a rocky area below the cliff, according to the Emergency Medical Care Service 061 and Ibiza City Council.

The Council said that at 00:06am, the 112 service confirmed that the National Police had found the body in the rocky area and that, due to the difficulty of accessing the area from land, the rescue had to be done by sea.

The Guardia Civil’s GEAS boat arrived at the scene at one o’clock in the morning and transferred the body to the fishing port.

The National Police have taken charge of the investigation, as they were the first to reach the victim, who was in the company of friends at the time of the fall.

An advanced life support ambulance was sent to the scene, but medics were only able to confirm the death of the young man.