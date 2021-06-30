A skiff arrives in Formentera and 10 of its crew members are located

At 2.53am this morning the Guardia Civil and Formentera’s local police intercepted 10 male migrants in apparent good health who had arrived on the island in a skiff. They were located at Platja de es Copinar, where the boat was also found, in the easternmost area of Migjorn, according to information provided by the Government Delegation.

The police were warned by a private individual of the arrival of this boat.

The migrants have already been taken to the Ibiza police station.

The skiff of es Copinar, in the port of La Savina / CARMELO CONVALIA