Saturday, July 24, 2021
Formentera is still far from immunizing half the population

In Ibiza, 63.7% have already received at least one dose of the vaccine, compared with 68.4% in the Balearics

Pablo Sanz Padilla
Data provided by the Ministry of Health show that Formentera not only continues to lag behind in terms of vaccination in the Balearic Islands, but that it is doing so in a significant way. While 55.9% of the population of the archipelago has already received the full course of the vaccine, in Formentera only 43.9% of its inhabitants have done so. The island is therefore twelve points below the Balearic average.

The differences with respect to the other islands in terms of people who already have at least one dose are, if possible, even more pronounced. While Formentera has only vaccinated 54.3% of its population with at least one dose, 68.4% of the inhabitants of the Balearic Islands have already received their first jab.

Moreover, the relatively high rates of unvaccinated population among the older age groups are also noteworthy in the case of this island. Specifically, 16.8% of people over 80 years of age have not yet been vaccinated.

In terms of vaccination data for Ibiza, the largest of the Pitiusas also suffers from a deficit, albeit not as marked, in its vaccination rates when compared with the average figures for the Balearic Islands.

In Ibiza, 63.7% of the population has received at least one dose (3.7% below the average for the islands), while the full course of the antidote has been administered to 53.2% of its inhabitants (2.7% below the Balearic average).

