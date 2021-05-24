Bales found on Formentera beach total 220kg of hashish

The bales located on a beach in Formentera this week total 220 kilos of hashish, according to the Peripheral Communications Office (OPC) of the Civil Guard of the Balearic Islands.

Last Tuesday afternoon, a local resident found four bundles of hashish on the beach of Es Còdol Foradat, in Migjorn. The following day, a fifth bundle appeared in the same area.

The Guardia Civil of Formentera, which is now investigating the origin of these packages, collected the bundles in collaboration with the local police.

Likewise, agents of both bodies have conducted raids and surveillance in the area in case more packages wash up.