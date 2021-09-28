Ocio de Ibiza accepts that opening now “is not profitable”, but “a question of image”

The nightlife sector is celebrating the fact that, after two dead summer seasons, the Balearic government is finally giving the go-ahead for the reopening of the island’s nightclubs, although it accepts that now “it is not profitable”, but “a question of image” for next year. This was stated yesterday by the manager of Ocio de Ibiza, José Luis Benitez, at the end of the meeting with the Balearic Government in which he was informed of the conditions envisaged for the sector to start up. “Everyone has to crunch their own numbers, but I don’t think it’s going to be profitable in any case,” he said, while indicating that if he were in charge of a nightclub “he would consider opening on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and at the end he would organise a closing party”.
Benitez says he does not know how many business are willing to open at this time, but pointed out, for example, that Amnesia “was already scheduled to close“. “There are people who will want to open and do marketing for next year”. “The important thing is that the Balearic Government has already given the green light to the activity of a sector that needs it so much,” he said.
