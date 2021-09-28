Ocio de Ibiza accepts that opening now “is not profitable”, but “a question of image”

Benitez says he does not know how many businesses will open, but pointed out that Amnesia was already scheduled to close.

Benitez says he does not know how many business are willing to open at this time, but pointed out, for example, that Amnesia “was already scheduled to close“. “There are people who will want to open and do marketing for next year”. “The important thing is that the Balearic Government has already given the green light to the activity of a sector that needs it so much,” he said.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.