Celtas Cortos to perform at the Hard Rock Ibiza pilot

The rock band Celtas Cortos will perform this Friday at the pilot to be held at the Hard Rock Hotel in Ibiza, part of an experiment aimed at reopening the island’s nightclubs, the Ibiza Leisure Association announced in a press release on Wednesday.

The Valladolid band will perform at the Children of the 80’s event, which will hold a maximum of 1,500 people, with priority given to essential workers and with a specific protocol of health measures agreed with the Balearic Government.

The organisation has issued invitations to the majority of workplaces, such as the hospital and branches of the Security Forces and Bodies as well as other groups, from which 900 attendees have already signed up to attend. The event will start at 7pm and end at midnight.

For Celtas Cortos “it gives tremendous pride” to participate in this experiment and “an honor to be the first to return music to the island”, the members of the band declared.

The Castilian group expressed hope for Ibiza’s return to musical normality, while highlighting their “immense joy” at returning to music accompanied by health workers, security forces and all the professionals who “have made the pandemic more bearable”.