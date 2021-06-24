24.5 C
Ibiza Town
Friday, June 25, 2021
type here...

Celtas Cortos to perform at the Hard Rock Ibiza pilot

More than 900 people have signed up for the event

Efe
Updated:
Celtas Cortos to perform at the Hard Rock Ibiza pilot
Celtas Cortos, in a file image performing in Ibiza. CRISTINA LÓPEZ.

The rock band Celtas Cortos will perform this Friday at the pilot to be held at the Hard Rock Hotel in Ibiza, part of an experiment aimed at reopening the island’s nightclubs, the Ibiza Leisure Association announced in a press release on Wednesday.

The Valladolid band will perform at the Children of the 80’s event, which will hold a maximum of 1,500 people, with priority given to essential workers and with a specific protocol of health measures agreed with the Balearic Government.

The organisation has issued invitations to the majority of workplaces, such as the hospital and branches of the Security Forces and Bodies as well as other groups, from which 900 attendees have already signed up to attend. The event will start at 7pm and end at midnight.

For Celtas Cortos “it gives tremendous pride” to participate in this experiment and “an honor to be the first to return music to the island”, the members of the band declared.

The Castilian group expressed hope for Ibiza’s return to musical normality, while highlighting their “immense joy” at returning to music accompanied by health workers, security forces and all the professionals who “have made the pandemic more bearable”.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte