Amnesia nightclub announces ‘closing’ date in Ibiza

The Amnesia nightclub has already set a date for its ‘closing‘ party, which will close the summer season in Ibiza.

Although it is still unknown when the clubs on the island will be able to reopen their doors, Amnesia has already placed tickets on sale.

In fact, the club says that this season, “we have reinvented ourselves and have decided to announce the events in reverse: we have an end but we have left the beginning open”.

The party, which they anticipate will be the “party of the year”, will take place on October 23rd, starting at 6pm: “After all the parties we’ve missed, this will undoubtedly be the party of the year,” they clarify.