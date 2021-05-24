18.9 C
Ibiza Town
Tuesday, May 25, 2021
type here...

Amnesia nightclub announces ‘closing’ date in Ibiza

diariodeibiza
Updated:
Amnesia nightclub announces 'closing' date in Ibiza
Amnesia Ibiza Nightclub

The Amnesia nightclub has already set a date for its ‘closing‘ party, which will close the summer season in Ibiza.

Although it is still unknown when the clubs on the island will be able to reopen their doors, Amnesia has already placed tickets on sale.

amnesia closing party 2021 – Diario de Ibiza News
Amnesia nightclub announces ‘closing’ date

In fact, the club says that this season, “we have reinvented ourselves and have decided to announce the events in reverse: we have an end but we have left the beginning open”.

The party, which they anticipate will be the “party of the year”, will take place on October 23rd, starting at 6pm: “After all the parties we’ve missed, this will undoubtedly be the party of the year,” they clarify.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte