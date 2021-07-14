22.8 C
Tourists in Ibiza: “Covid tests are more expensive on the island”

Each day, many tourists, sometimes hundreds, line up at the doors of the island's private medical centers. They must be tested for PCR or antigen in order to return to their home country

To return to virtually all European countries, tourists going on holiday to Ibiza need a negative PCR or antigen test. In some cases, such as England, all travellers must have these tests regardless of whether they have two doses of the vaccine or not. In addition, most tourists report that in their own countries, these tests are much cheaper than on the island.

Day after day, many tourists come to the various private clinics on the island for antigen or PCR testing. In some cases, hundreds of people queue in front of the clinics and laboratories to get the test that will allow them to return to their country without any problems. Yesterday, from half past eight in the morning, 50 people queued outside the Galeno Clinic in Sant Antoni, one of the most touristic areas of the island. Elionora Teddei and Eduardo Ventrelli, an Italian couple, lamented the end of their holiday. “We’ve been in Ibiza for four or five days now and, even though we don’t want to, it’s time to go home. We need to show a negative antigen test at the airport.

