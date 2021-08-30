25.6 C
Ibiza Town
Monday, August 30, 2021
The Aldi chain plans to open the island’s second supermarket in Sant Antoni

The project, which will be placed at the town center's entrance opposite the Lidl, will comprise 89 parking places

Eugenio Rodríguez Martos
Updated:
Virtual recreation of the Aldi supermarket planned opposite another large supermarket, Lidl. | D. I.

The supermarket chain Aldi plans to open a second centre in Ibiza, specifically at the entrance to Sant Antoni, just opposite the Lidl. The Environmental Commission of the Balearic Islands is processing the environmental assessment of this project. The plot, which is owned by the developer, is located on consolidated urban land destined for a type A tourist hotel zone in which commercial use is also permitted. It is located in a flood zone by the river of es Buscastell.

the aldi chain plans to open in sant antoni its second supermarket on the island 0 – Diario de Ibiza NewsOpening of Aldi de Vila, in April 2019. VICENT MARÍ

Aldi plans to build a prefabricated building with a basement, which will be used for parking, ground floor (also used as parking with spaces for workers and a also warehouse) and two floors (with the market below and an oven on the top floor), with a total area of nearly 3,500 square meters.

The building will consist of two modules of different heights. The main structure will be equivalent to three floors, with a height of almost 12 metres, which will be joined by a second one-storey structure with a height of 3.77 metres.

The mobility study foresees up to 958 daily movements, 75% in private vehicles

decoration

Parking spaces will also be provided in the rest of the exterior plot, according to the project. A total of 89 parking spaces are planned, four of which are adapted for people with disabilities. The mobility study foresees that the new supermarket will generate 958 daily movements , 75% by private vehicle and 10% on foot.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

