The Aldi chain plans to open the island’s second supermarket in Sant Antoni

Opening of Aldi de Vila, in April 2019.

Aldi plans to build a prefabricated building with a basement, which will be used for parking, ground floor (also used as parking with spaces for workers and a also warehouse) and two floors (with the market below and an oven on the top floor), with a total area of nearly 3,500 square meters.

The building will consist of two modules of different heights. The main structure will be equivalent to three floors, with a height of almost 12 metres, which will be joined by a second one-storey structure with a height of 3.77 metres.

The mobility study foresees up to 958 daily movements, 75% in private vehicles

Parking spaces will also be provided in the rest of the exterior plot, according to the project. A total of 89 parking spaces are planned, four of which are adapted for people with disabilities. The mobility study foresees that the new supermarket will generate 958 daily movements , 75% by private vehicle and 10% on foot.