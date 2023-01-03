The weather on the Balearic Islands has ended 2022 with a december that was “extremely warm” with an an average temperature of 14.1ºC and an anomaly of 2.8ºC, as reported by the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet)

The average temperatures and anomalies were on Formentera of 15.9ºC and 3.1ºC; on Ibiza, 14.3ºC and 2.5ºC; on Menorca, 14.4ºC and 2.5ºC and, on Mallorca, 14ºC and 2.8ºC

At some weather stations it was the warmest December on record like on Mallorca, at Palma Portopí, the average temperature was 15.9ºC (2.8ºC above average), the highest since 1978; and at Palma airport, it was 13.8ºC (3.1ºC above average), the highest since 1954, on Menorca, at Ciutadella Son Quim, 14.8ºC (2.6ºC above average) with data since 1990 and, on Ibiza, in Sant Joan de Labritja, 13.5ºC (2.6ºC above average) with data since 1993.

At Menorca airport, the mean temperature was 13.8ºC, the third highest value in its records with data since 1965, and at Ibiza airport, the mean temperature was 14.6ºC the fifth highest value on record with data since 1953

The highest maximum temperatures were 21.9ºC on Formentera on the 26th; 25.5ºC in Sineu (Mallorca) on the 26th 23.2ºC on Ibiza on the 30th and, 21.7ºC in Cala Galdana (Menorca) on the 26th.

Also noteworthy is the maximum temperature at Palma Portopí with 23.6ºC on the 13th, a value that is a record for the month of December, with data since 1978

The highest minimum temperatures were recorded on the 13th on Mallorca, in Campos, 17.7ºC; on Ibiza, 17.4ºC; on Formentera, 17.6ºC and, on Menorca, 16.9ºC in Ciutadella. The Aemet has highlighted the minimum temperature at Menorca airport of 16.4ºC, which is a record with data since 1965.

The lowest minimum temperatures were on Mallorca, 1.1ºC in Escorça Son Torrella on the 18th; on Ibiza, 3.2ºC in Sant Joan de Labritja on the 29th; on Menorca, 4.7ºC in Ciutadella Cala Galdana on the 1st and on Formentera, 7.6ºC on the 18th

There have been no frosts on Mallorca, when it is normal in December to have six in Escorca Son Torrella, four in Lluc or three at Palma airport

“Very rainy” weather on Formentera

In terms of rainfall, December 2022 was generally a dry month in the Balearic Islands, except for Formentera where it experienced very rainy weather, according to the Aemet. On average, it rained 43.6 l/m2, when the normal is 66 l/m2, that is, 34% less. By islands, the month was dry on Menorca, where it rained, on average, 40.2 l/m2, when the normal is 59 l/m2 , which is 32% less rain than normal.

It was likewise dry on Mallorca, with 42.4 l/m2, 39% less than normal which is 69.4 l/m2 and on Ibiza, with 41.4 l/m2, 26% less than normal which is 55.8 l/m2, and very rainy on Formentera, with 95 l/m2, 2.7 times more than normal, which is 35.2 l/m2.

The maximum daily rainfall was on Mallorca, 64.6 l/m2 in Colònia de Sant Pere, on the 3rd; on Menorca, 19.2 l/m2 in es Ciutadella, on the 3rd; on Ibiza, 16.8 l/m2 in Sant Joan de Labritja on the 7th and, on Formentera, 54.2 l/m2 in can Vicent den Xomeu, on the 1st.

