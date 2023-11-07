18.6 C
Ibiza Town
Saturday, November 11, 2023
Storms devour Ses Illetes dune in Formentera’s Ses Salines Natural Park

Carmelo Convalia
Updated:
The storm eats the dune of ses Illetes, in the Natural Park of ses Salines de Formentera

The recent storms ‘Ciarán’ and ‘Domingos’ have significantly impacted Formentera’s west coast, particularly damaging the Ses Illetes beach in the Ses Salines Natural Park. The storm surge and high winds have almost completely submerged the beach, eroding the dunes and destroying the protective barriers and walkways. Efforts are underway to repair the walkways, and images show a liner navigating the stormy es Freus waters, with s’Espalmador’s tower visible in the distance, and the salvage of a stranded inflatable boat in s’Estany des Peix.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

