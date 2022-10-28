Ryanair and Vueling to go on strike on Ibiza

The union USO-Sector Aéreo has called a strike of workers providing ground handling services in the companies that make up the Azul Handling group, i.e. Ryanair DAC and Ihandling Aviation Airlines Airport, at 22 Spanish airports, including Ibiza. Those planning to travel to or from Ibiza in November, December or January will be affected by the strike at the airports of Madrid, Malaga, Barcelona, Alicante, Seville, Mallorca, Valencia, Girona, Santiago de Compostela, Reus, Tenerife South, Arrecife, Jerez, Santander, Las Palmas, Zaragoza, Fuerteventura, Mahon, Almeria, Valladolid, Tenerife North and Murcia.

Ryanair’s strike is in addition to the one announced a few days ago by Vueling, which, in the same way, will affect those who want to travel during Christmas, among other dates.