Ryanair and Vueling to go on strike on Ibiza

The union USO-Sector Aéreo has called a strike of workers providing ground handling services in the companies that make up the Azul Handling group, i.e. Ryanair DAC and Ihandling Aviation Airlines Airport, at 22 Spanish airports, including Ibiza. Those planning to travel to or from Ibiza in November, December or January will be affected by the strike at the airports of Madrid, Malaga, Barcelona, Alicante, Seville, Mallorca, Valencia, Girona, Santiago de Compostela, Reus, Tenerife South, Arrecife, Jerez, Santander, Las Palmas, Zaragoza, Fuerteventura, Mahon, Almeria, Valladolid, Tenerife North and Murcia.
Ryanair’s strike is in addition to the one announced a few days ago by Vueling, which, in the same way, will affect those who want to travel during Christmas, among other dates.
USO reports in a press release the dates on which Ryanair will strike.
The dates and times of the Ryanair strike
24-hour stoppages have been called from October 28th to November 1st and partial stoppages every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in November from 4am to 7am, from 12pm to 3pm and from 9pm to 11pm.
During the month of December partial stoppages will be called in these same time slots on December 6th, 10th, 16th, 17th, 18th, 22nd and 23rd. On December 8th, 11th, 30th and 31st, there will be total stoppages: they will start at 12am and last 24 hours. Finally, during the month of January 2023, 24-hour stoppages will be called on January 6th and 8th.
The reason for this call for strike action in the Ryanair handling service is to launch the negotiating table of the I Agreement for this group, frozen since 2020, which regulates the working conditions of ground handling staff in the Azul Handling Group, addressing certain demands in areas such as prevention of occupational hazards, shift work amongst others, report USO.
For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.