Monday, June 14, 2021
Reckless driving in Ibiza: crashes vehicle, tests positive for alcohol and detained by other citizens

Erratic and aggressive maneuvers at the heart of Ibiza city center

diariodeibiza
Updated:

A driver caused quite a commotion this Saturday in Calle Castilla, in Ibiza, due to his reckless and aggressive driving.

As can be seen in the images, the driver crashes into a parked vehicle and rubbish bins. The incident occurred at 9:15 p.m.

The Ibiza Town Council has reported that the man has been reported by the Ibiza Local Police agents for driving under the influence of alcohol and for a crime against road safety for driving with without a license due to loss of points .

The individual gave a positive result of 1.16 and 1.19 mg / l on the breathalyzer test, for which  criminal proceedings have been instructed.

In addition, the drivers erratic maneuvers, pulled out the protection bollards that are in the heart of Ibiza and aim to provide more space for pedestrians.

During the minutes that the scene lasts, the ropes of the protection system wrap around the vehicle’s wheels, thus preventing it from moving.

Finally, and as can be seen in a second video, the man stops after being forced to do so by several citizens who were on the scene.

The driver gets out of the vehicle and flees the scene, pursued by several men who managed to detain him until Local Police arrived.

