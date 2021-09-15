The PP and partners refuse to dismiss the chief of Sant Antoni Policía Local

The Socialists insisted that Verdugo cannot continue as head of the Policía Local after the recent judgement which acquitted Aida Alcaraz, the Socialist ex-concejala for governance, of the complaint of harassment at work filed against her by Verdugo, and “has ratified the irregularities” committed by the local police chief, according to the PSOE-Reinicia concejal, Antonio Lorenzo .

He referred, in particular, to the “scandalous” case of the money (some 5,000€ seized from street vendors) that Verdugo kept in “a box of papers” in his office. “Alcaraz found it by chance. We will never know the amount that could have been there, because nobody checked it,” said Lorenzo, who also pointed to the fact that Verdugo ignored the report required to ask the Government for authorisation for a group of plain-clothes officers agents (which could invalidate any arrest or complaint) and the alleged irregularities in the purchase of uniforms for the Policía Local that is now being investigated in court.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.