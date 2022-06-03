Here are the best plans for the weekend on Ibiza and Formentera

From jazz on Formentera to blues on Ibiza, the weekend in the Pitiüses is jam packed with music.

Formentera revives its jazz festival this weekend, with more days and more concerts, beginning this Thursday and will last until Sunday across different locations and with figures like Thaïs Morell, Martín Burguez, Alexey León Reyes, Marco Mezquida or Marinah.

And the Mostra de Blues i Músiques d’Arrels Negres de Sant Josep, which starts on Friday with a screening and will feature concerts by Uncle Sal, Los Deltonos, ZZ Rock and Martín Burguez. The Uruguayan guitarist makes a triple appearance this weekend on the islands, at both festivals and a performance on Thursday inaugurating the ‘The Thrill is Here’ season of the Teatro Ibiza.

In addition, there will be two concerts by the Santa Eulària School of Music and two others promoted by the Formentera School of Music, a meeting of pianists on Saturday and another choral on Sunday.

Apart from weekend music, this Saturday Can Ventosa programs a musical show for the whole family ‘Tot esperant en Will’, Fetén Award 2022. Also for the whole family and with a Fetén award to its credit, ‘Nautilus’, on Sunday at the Teatro Espanya in Santa Eulària.

On Sunday there will be contemporary dance, with ‘Dance is my heroine’, by choreographer Cristina Gómez in es Caló de s’Oli, and flamenco, with the school of Teresa Rojas in Can Ventosa, in benefit of Aemif.

FRIDAY 3rd JUNE

Weekend Music:

III Mostra de Blues de Sant Josep: Screening of the film ‘Cadillac records’, by Darnell Martin (USA, 2008). 8:30pm at Can Jeroni

Formentera Jazz Festival:

12pm Online presentation of Shesaid.so Spain.

10pm The Plaza Band at Sant Francesc square.

11:30pm Martín Burguez at Sant Francesc square.

Concert by the Santa Eulària Music School. Plaza behind the church of Puig d’en Valls at 8pm.

SATURDAY JUNE 4th

Weekend Music:

III Mostra de Blues de Sant Josep: Concerts by Uncle Sal and the Deltonos. From 9:30pm in the square.

Formentera Jazz Festival:

12pm Sound connection: Cave. On line.

10pm Alexey León Reyes in Sant Francesc square.

11:30pm Marco Mezquida Trio in Sant Francesc square.

1am Midi Jazz Club and Marinah in Sant Francesc square.

‘Trobada de pianistes de Formentera’. 32 pianists from the Patronato de Música de Eivissa and the Escuela de Música de Formentera. 12 noon at the Can Marroig Interpretation Center. Free admission.

Gospel Can Blau. Concert for the benefit of the IFCC association. 7pm at the Cultural Center of Jesus. Free admission. Donations for the association.

Chris Langley. Rock. ‘Sant Josep és Música’. 11:30am to 1:30pm at the craft market in Sant Josep.

Methead. Versions of rock durol. ‘Sant Josep és Música’. 1pm at Can Jordi Blues Station.

Ras Smaila. Blues and funky. ‘Sant Josep és Música’. 20:30am to 10pm at the hippy market in Platja d’en Bossa.

Querencia. Flamenco. ‘Sant Josep és Música’. 8:30pm in Salvaje.

Cosme de Juan. Singer-songwriter. Sant Josep és Música’. 9pm in Cas Costas.

Environment Day:

Fair EcoUc of Santa Eulària. From 10am to 10pm sample of administrations and companies for the Environment Day in the Solidarity Walk. From 10am to 12pm Fun & Trucks with food and concerts by Dr Trapero, DisCover, Pvssydònia and Flor d’Higuera in the parking lot of Hotel Tres Torres.

Weekend Musical:

‘Tot esperant en Will. Un musical shakesperià’ Musical directed by Toni Sans and Albert Mora. Fetén 2022 Award for Best Musical Show. For all audiences. 6:30pm in the auditorium of Can Ventosa. Tickets on sale at 8€ at www.eivissa.es.

Weekend Local History:

Vila Local History itineraries: ‘El port, sa Penya i la Marina’. From Mercat Vell to Vara de Rey. 2h 30′. Morning schedule. Previous inscription in Madina Yabisa center, telephone 971392390, mail madinayabisa@eivissa.es. Information from Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 2pm.

SUNDAY JUNE 5th

Weekend Music:

III Mostra de Blues de Sant Josep: From 11am masterclass ‘The blues guitar, by Martin Burguez in Can Jeroni and concerts by ZZ Rock and Martin Burguez. Closing jam session.

Formentera Jazz Festival:

12 noon. Sound connection: Sea. On line.

9pm. Jam session with Tonina at Chez Gerdi.

‘Havaneres, Broadway i més…’ Concert by the Children’s Choir and the Polyphonic Choir of Formentera. 6:30pm in the church of Sant Francesc. Free admission.

David Barona Blues Trio. Blues. Sant Josep és Música’. 6:30pm at Can Jaume.

José Rulo. Reggae and rock. Sant Josep és Música’. 8:30pm at Social Point.

Weekend Theater:

‘Nautilus, 20.000 llegües de viatge submarí’. Family play based on the novel by Jules Verne. Fetén Award 2020, Teatro Espanya of Santa Eulària at 6:30pm. Tickets at 6€ at santaeulariadesriu.com.

Weekend Dance:

‘Dance is my heroine. Contemporary dance show by dancer and choreographer Cristina Gómez. 7pm in the Auditorium des Caló de s’Oli de Cala de Bou. Free admission until full capacity.

Teresa Rojas flamenco school. Show for the benefit of the Multiple Sclerosis Association of Ibiza and Formentera (Aemif). 8pm in the auditorium of Can Ventosa. Donation: 10€.

EXHIBITIONS

Group show by Joan Costa, Luis Maraver, Mariano Mayol and Menéndez Rojas. Organized by Fundación Baleària. From May 31st to June 29th at the Club Diario de Ibiza. Monday to Thursday from 11am to 1pm and Friday from 6pm to 8pm.

Riccardo Matlakas. ‘0 Nation’. Paintings and ceramic mosaics. Estudi Tur Costa de Jesús. Opening, Saturday May 28th at 7pm. On June 4th, performance by the artist by reservation. Until July 7th.

Renata Kverh. ‘My mother India’, photographs. Centre Antoni Tur Gabrielet of Formentera. From Monday to Sunday from 11am to 2pm and from 5pm to 8pm. Until June 5th.

‘Hope for Syria’. Project of the artists Martina Pozzi and Laura Jabbour on the effects of the war on the historical artistic heritage of Syria. Temporary exhibition at the Monographic Museum des Puig des Molins.

’50 fotografies amb història’. A look at the history of photography in Spain in the last 80 years. Europa des Pujols Square, Formentera. Until the end of June.

‘La mar i el medi ambient’. Collective photography exhibition with images by Vicent Marí, Rafa Domínguez, Toni Planells and Vicent Ferrer. Ibiza Yacht Club. Until July 14th.

Giorgio Pagliari. Paintings. Opening Sunday May 8th from 12pm to 2pm. Garden Art Gallery, ctra de Sant Josep km. 8,5 (Cactus Lombribiza). Monday to Saturday from 9am to 7pm and Sunday from 9am to 1pm. Until June 25th.

Aida Miró. ‘Geishas y payesas’. Paintings. Can Tixedó Art Café de Forada. Inauguration, Friday May 6th at 8pm with Dj Tsunami. Until June 8th.

Gilbert Herreyns. Retrospective. Works from 1969 to 2021. Micus de Jesús Space. Opening: Saturday, April 16th from 5pm to 8pm. Until July 22nd. Open Sundays from 11am to 2pm or by appointment: 971 19 19 23.

‘Una col-lecció d’art contemporani’. ‘III. Pintura i altres’. Works from Cati Verdera’s collection of contemporary art. Faro de la Mola, from March 15th to October 1st.

WEEKEND MARKETS

Sant Josep: Ecological and handicraft market. Every Saturday from 9:30am to 1:30pm around the Town Hall.

Sant Jordi: Second hand market. Every Saturday from 8am to 3pm at the Hippodrome de Sant Jordi.

Forada: Craft products and gastronomy of Ibiza market. Every Saturday from 10am to 4pm. Esplanade next to Can Tixedó.

Las Dalias: Crafts, clothes, accessories and products from all over the world. Sant Carles. Saturdays from 10am to 5pm and Sundays from 11am to 5pm.

Sant Joan: Crafts, art, clothing, accessories and objects from around the world. Sundays from 11am in the center of Sant Joan.

Formentera:

La Mola Craft Market: Wednesdays and Sundays from 4:30pm to 10pm. From May 1st to October 12th.

Sant Francesc Market: Every day from 10am to 2pm. From May 1st to October 30th.

La Savina street market: Every day from 11am to 2pm and from 5 pm to midnight. From May 16 to September 30th.

Market des Pujols: Every day from 7pm to 12pm. From May 1st to October 30th.

Artistic and craft market of Sant Ferran: Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 8pm to midnight. From May 28th to October 1st.

Second hand market of Sant Francesc: Tuesdays and Saturdays from 11am to 2pm. All year round.