Saturday, June 12, 2021
Open day at the Arxiu de Ibiza i Formentera

City Council will be releasing different archive materials on social media tomorrow

Llibre de Juraria, 1612

Ibiza Town Hall held an open day yesterday from 9am to 8pm at the Arxiu d’Ibiza i Formentera, to celebrate International Archives Day .

Throughout the open day, interested people could visit the Arxiu Municipal d’Ibiza i Formentera and receive information on the documentation that can be consulted in the archive.

International Archives Day is celebrated all over the world to coincide with the founding of the UNESCO International Archives Council, on June 9, 1948. The aim of this day is to explain the key role played by archives as guarantors of the security and transparency of the Administration, as promoters of the preservation of historical memory and as protectors of the right of citizens to access information and knowledge.

Tomorrow Friday, June 11, it will be possible to see, via Ibiza Library’s social networks, different documents to be found at the Arxiu.

