Ibiza’s mayor proposes limiting the “disproportionate” arrival of cruise ships in 2023

The Ibiza City Council will schedule from this January a calendar of meetings with the economic, touristic and social agents to seek a pact for the limitation of the number of cruise ships in the port of Ibiza by the year 2024.

The institution indicate their willingness to agree on this measure after viewing the calendar for 2023, which includes stopovers on by 227 cruise ships on the island and several days with three and four cruises in port on the same day.

In order for the planning of the hypothetical limitation to be implemented with data on the table, the Consistory is willing to conduct “its own environmental study during 2023 to learn first-hand the impact and pollution that cruise ships bring to the city”, as well as a study of the real economic impact for the municipality’s small and medium-sized business and hospitality sector.

The number of cruise ships stopping in Ibiza is “negative and disproportionate”

The Consistory consider the high level of planned cruise ship arrivals in 2023 “negative and disproportionate”. That is why they indicate that they will continue to propose to the Port Authority of the Balearic Islands (APB) to reduce the number of cruise ships on the same day in view of the forecast of multiple scheduled stopovers.

On the other hand, to facilitate public services in handling the multiple stopovers and avoid presenting a bad image to tourists, the City Council announces that they will propose “a joint working group” during the month of January to the APB and the Consell to establish appropriate devices during this period “to avoid problems arising from the number of cruise passengers”.

The Consistory points out that the number of stopovers that cruise ships will make in the port of Ibiza “is a side effect of the limitation of three cruise ships per day in the port of Palma”. The City Council criticizes the measure, since “it has always defended that the limitation of cruises had to be made jointly between ports to avoid situations like those that will occur this year”.