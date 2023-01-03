14.1 C
Ibiza Town
Thursday, January 12, 2023
type here...

Ibiza’s mayor proposes limiting the “disproportionate” arrival of cruise ships in 2023

The Consistory considers the high number of planned cruise ship stopovers in 2023 "negative" and "disproportionate" and announces meetings with the APB and the Consell de Ibiza to set special measures on the days that 4 cruise ships arrive.

Isaac Vaquer
Updated:
Ibiza's mayor proposes limiting the arrival of cruise ships
The Consistory considers the high number of planned cruise ship stopovers in 2023 "negative" and "disproportionate" and announces meetings with the APB and the Consell de Ibiza to set special measures on the days that 4 cruise ships arrive.

The Ibiza City Council will schedule from this January a calendar of meetings with the economic, touristic and social agents to seek a pact for the limitation of the number of cruise ships in the port of Ibiza by the year 2024.

The institution indicate their willingness to agree on this measure after viewing the calendar for 2023, which includes stopovers on by 227 cruise ships on the island and several days with three and four cruises in port on the same day.

In order for the planning of the hypothetical limitation to be implemented with data on the table, the Consistory is willing to conduct “its own environmental study during 2023 to learn first-hand the impact and pollution that cruise ships bring to the city”, as well as a study of the real economic impact for the municipality’s small and medium-sized business and hospitality sector.

The number of cruise ships stopping in Ibiza is “negative and disproportionate”

The Consistory consider the high level of planned cruise ship arrivals in 2023 “negative and disproportionate”. That is why they indicate that they will continue to propose to the Port Authority of the Balearic Islands (APB) to reduce the number of cruise ships on the same day in view of the forecast of multiple scheduled stopovers.

On the other hand, to facilitate public services in handling the multiple stopovers and avoid presenting a bad image to tourists, the City Council announces that they will propose “a joint working group” during the month of January to the APB and the Consell to establish appropriate devices during this period “to avoid problems arising from the number of cruise passengers”.

The Consistory points out that the number of stopovers that cruise ships will make in the port of Ibiza “is a side effect of the limitation of three cruise ships per day in the port of Palma”. The City Council criticizes the measure, since “it has always defended that the limitation of cruises had to be made jointly between ports to avoid situations like those that will occur this year”.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte