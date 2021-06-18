Two licence plate readers and a shared database to combat Ibiza’s pirate taxis

Ibiza Council’s Department of Transportation has acquired two licence plate readers to detect unlicensed vehicles engaging in passenger transport, known as pirate taxis, according to a press released issued yesterday.

This equipment will be offered to local police officers who require it and training will also be provided, the island council added.

This is one of the measures addressed on Wednesday in a meeting of the Round Table against Illegal Transportation promoted by the island council and the five municipalties, the police and the Civil Guard.

Several taxis wait their turn in front of the airport terminal. Vicent Mari

Another innovation announced yesterday to combat this unregulated transport is the implementation of a database to register vehicles working illegally, to which all local police and state security forces will have access.

During yesterday’s meeting, the Vice-President and Island Minister for Transport, Javier Torres, and the island director for Transport, Roberto Algaba, conveyed the transport sector’s complaints to the island’s security forces.

It was also noted that the inspection service will be reinforced with three new officers, one of whom will work permanently at the airport terminal.