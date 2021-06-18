25.6 C
Ibiza Town
Friday, June 18, 2021
Two licence plate readers and a shared database to combat Ibiza’s pirate taxis

The Consell and the five municipalities of Ibiza agree to strengthen the campaign against this illegal supply of transport, which will be completed with three new inspectors

Efe - diariodeibiza.com
The meeting was held at the Consell's headquarters in Eivissa. CIE

Ibiza Council’s Department of Transportation has acquired two licence plate readers to detect unlicensed vehicles engaging in passenger transport, known as pirate taxis, according to a press released issued yesterday.

This equipment will be offered to local police officers who require it and training will also be provided, the island council added.

This is one of the measures addressed on Wednesday in a meeting of the Round Table against Illegal Transportation promoted by the island council and the five municipalties, the police and the Civil Guard.0faa7cca 3075 4f18 88ff b279bc378e99 16 9 discover aspect ratio default 0 1 – Diario de Ibiza News

Several taxis wait their turn in front of the airport terminal. Vicent Mari

Another innovation announced yesterday to combat this unregulated transport is the implementation of a database to register vehicles working illegally, to which all local police and state security forces will have access.

An inspector at the airport

During yesterday’s meeting, the Vice-President and Island Minister for Transport, Javier Torres, and the island director for Transport, Roberto Algaba, conveyed the transport sector’s complaints to the island’s security forces.

It was also noted that the inspection service will be reinforced with three new officers, one of whom will work permanently at the airport terminal.

