Jamie Dornan, surprised with a magic trick in an Ibiza beach bar

The well-known actor Jamie Dornan, known for his role in ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’, was surprised this Friday with a magic trick. The actor, who is spending a few days on holiday in Ibiza, was enjoying a nice meal in the company of his friends at a beach bar on the beach of es Cavallet when a magician invited him to participate in his trick.

The images show how the magician asks the actor, while shuffling the cards, to make a gesture of throwing something when he wants him to stop. When the actor makes up his mind the magician gives him a card and asks him to show it to camera. Jamie Dornan’s face is genuine surprise when he sees his name written on it.