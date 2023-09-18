27.4 C
Ibiza Town
Sunday, October 1, 2023
Jamie Dornan, surprised with a magic trick in an Ibiza beach bar

The well-known '50 Shades of Grey' actor enjoys a few days holiday on the island

L.M.E
The well-known actor Jamie Dornan, known for his role in ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’, was surprised this Friday with a magic trick. The actor, who is spending a few days on holiday in Ibiza, was enjoying a nice meal in the company of his friends at a beach bar on the beach of es Cavallet when a magician invited him to participate in his trick.
Social Networks

The images show how the magician asks the actor, while shuffling the cards, to make a gesture of throwing something when he wants him to stop. When the actor makes up his mind the magician gives him a card and asks him to show it to camera. Jamie Dornan’s face is genuine surprise when he sees his name written on it.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

