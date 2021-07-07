Ibiza shines at Dance World Cup Spain

27.1 C
The students of the Ibizan dance school Davinia Van Praag Dance Academy have once again conquered the podium of the Dance World Cup Spain, a championship that was broadcast via streaming last weekend, between Friday and Sunday. The Vila-based academy won two gold medals in the ‘Song and dance’ category with the show ‘Heal the world’ and the tap dance category with ‘Hear that sound’. It also won silver in the ‘showdance’ category with ‘Food glorious food’. With these three dances, the school will participate in the world championship, which will be held in August in Telford, England. The Ibizan team will record the performances in Burgos and send the video.

29d3ec4d 7996 4105 b6a3 c42f33d08feb 16 9 aspect ratio default 0 – Diario de Ibiza News

