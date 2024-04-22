19.3 C
Ibiza Town
Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Drugs Ibiza: Man imprisoned for concealing 52 MDMA pills at his Ibiza residence

The convicted person, who lives in Santa Eulària, must also pay a fine of 540 euros

Angela Torres Riera
A 46-year-old man has been sentenced by the Provincial Court of Palma to two years in prison and fined 540 euros for drug-related offences. The sentencing follows the discovery of 52 MDMA pills, each marked with the Twitter logo, and a small bag containing two grams of an unidentified substance at his home in Santa Eulària in 2020. The substances were intended for sale, leading to the man’s conviction for a crime against public health. The drugs were seized by agents in 2020, confirming their intended distribution to third parties.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

