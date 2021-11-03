16.5 C
Ibiza Town
Thursday, November 4, 2021
type here...

British tour operators to offer 15% more places to travel to Ibiza than in 2019

With this increase in supply they want to cover last minute bookings for Ibiza and paid packages from 2020 that were not enjoyed due to covid

diariodeibiza
Updated:
British tour operators to offer 15% more places to travel to Ibiza than in 2019
The mayor of Sant Antoni, Marcos Serra, during the presentation of the promotional video for Ibiza. | D. I.

British tour operators plan to make an additional 15% more places available to travel to Ibiza next summer compared to the offer that was marketed in 2019, before the Covid pandemic. This was explained yesterday by the island director of Tourism, Juan Miguel Costa, after the meeting he held on the second day of the London tourism fair (WTM), with some of the main wholesalers.

Costa explained that with this increase in supply some tour operators want to cover the “last minute” reservations as, according to the president of the Consell, Vicent Marí, it is expected that next summer will be “more important” than in previous seasons. In addition, this increase in supply is to respond to the holiday packages paid in 2020 that could not be consumed due to covid.

On the first day of the WTM, the president of the Consell stressed that the pace of package holidays sales for 2022 is “similar” to the period prior to the health crisis, although he also said that we must be “cautious” because the situation is “very volatile” due to the pandemic.

Costa also noted that British tour operators intend to bring forward next season to April 1st  coinciding with the start of the calendar of sporting events, and extend it until November. In addition, British Airways maintains a daily connection with Ibiza all year round.

Yesterday at midday, the island director of Tourism took part in a round table discussion with around fifteen British journalists, which was also attended by the vice-president of Formentera and the presidents of the other councils of Mallorca and Menorca related to the islands’ tourism offer.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte