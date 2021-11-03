British tour operators to offer 15% more places to travel to Ibiza than in 2019

Costa explained that with this increase in supply some tour operators want to cover the “last minute” reservations as, according to the president of the Consell, Vicent Marí, it is expected that next summer will be “more important” than in previous seasons. In addition, this increase in supply is to respond to the holiday packages paid in 2020 that could not be consumed due to covid.

On the first day of the WTM, the president of the Consell stressed that the pace of package holidays sales for 2022 is “similar” to the period prior to the health crisis, although he also said that we must be “cautious” because the situation is “very volatile” due to the pandemic.

Costa also noted that British tour operators intend to bring forward next season to April 1st coinciding with the start of the calendar of sporting events, and extend it until November. In addition, British Airways maintains a daily connection with Ibiza all year round.

Yesterday at midday, the island director of Tourism took part in a round table discussion with around fifteen British journalists, which was also attended by the vice-president of Formentera and the presidents of the other councils of Mallorca and Menorca related to the islands’ tourism offer.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.