14 skiff passengers rescued in Formentera waters

The boat was sighted near Cap de Barbaria shortly before 8pm by a private sailboat, which alerted Emergency Services .

The fourteen occupants of the skiff, all of whom appeared to be in good health, were transferred last night to the National Police offices in Ibiza, which has has responsibility for immigration. This is the fourth skiff intercepted in Formentera so far this year. Including yesterday’s 14, 59 migrants have already arrived on the island in 2021.