24.7 C
Ibiza Town
Thursday, July 22, 2021
type here...

14 skiff passengers rescued in Formentera waters

A sailboat spotted the vessel in which the migrants were travelling and gave notice to Emergencies

diariodeibiza
Updated:
14 skiff passengers rescued in Formentera waters
Skiff arriving at es Copinar beach on June 30. P. TUR.

At around eight o’clock yesterday evening in the waters off the coast of Formentera 14 migrants travelling in a skiff were rescued by the Guardia Civil, as reported by the Government Delegation in the Balearic Islands.

The boat was sighted near Cap de Barbaria shortly before 8pm by a private sailboat, which alerted Emergency Services .

The fourteen occupants of the skiff, all of whom appeared to be in good health, were transferred last night to the National Police offices in Ibiza, which has has responsibility for immigration. This is the fourth skiff intercepted in Formentera so far this year. Including yesterday’s 14, 59 migrants have already arrived on the island in 2021.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte