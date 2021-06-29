Ibiza club Cova Santa announces opening and line-up

Ibiza nightclub Cova Santa, located in Sant Josep, has announced that it already has an opening date and has finalised its line-up for the first days.

The club announced it will reopen its doors to the public on July 1st, after being closed for more than a year due to the covid pandemic.

Pending changes to the restrictions set by the Govern, Cova Santa will only admit entry with prior reservation, since, for the time being, the public must remain seated until dancing is allowed again in the Balearics.

For this reason, the nightclub’s management has decided that the first days of July will be exclusively dedicated to dinner service. Chef Xavi Alba, with four Michelin stars, will be in charge of preparing the menu.

