National tourists: “We’re throwing the party”

The national tourists who visit Ibiza are enjoying their stay despite the restrictions. Groups of friends choose the island for “its beautiful beaches and to relax”. Others, like Giovanna and her friends, decide to celebrate a hen’s party here. “Even if there’s no nightlife, we’ll organise the party ourselves,” they say, amused.

Paula, Sara and Marina, three young women from Castellón, in the Marina. M.P.S.

Going out for dinner and then having a drink is the plan of the spanish national tourists who come to Ibiza this summer and who are saving the season for the second year in a row. They can do little else with the closing of bars and restaurants at 1 o’clock due to the restrictions.

Tourists on motorbikes boarding the ferry to Formentera. M.P.S.

The lack of nightlife has not discouraged the groups of friends who have travelled to the island this summer, such as Giovanna from Galicia, who is visiting Ibiza with her friends, who have come from all corners of the country, to celebrate her bachelorette party. “This island is beautiful, and we had to come despite the restrictions. There’s nowhere like Ibiza,” says Giovanna.

Ana and Vanesa enjoy their holidays in the Pitiusas. M.P.S.

“If there’s no party at night, we’ll do it ourselves during the day, on the beach or wherever,” explains Giovanna, the bride-to-be, who is already strolling around Vara de Rey, lauging and dressed in white. “We’ve been sightseeing in Dalt Vila and we think it’s a wonderful area”, explains one of the friends in the group.