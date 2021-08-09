28.9 C
Ibiza Town
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
National tourists: “We’re throwing the party”

Because there are no nightclubs and bars close at 1 a.m., visitors opt for dinner and a nightcap in a restaurant. National tourists, despite the restrictions, enjoy what the island has to offer

Marisol Plaza Sánchez
Updated:
National tourists:
These friends celebrate Giovanna's hen party on the island. M.P.S.

The national tourists who visit Ibiza are enjoying their stay despite the restrictions. Groups of friends choose the island for “its beautiful beaches and to relax”. Others, like Giovanna and her friends, decide to celebrate a hen’s party here. “Even if there’s no nightlife, we’ll organise the party ourselves,” they say, amused.national tourists were throwing the party 0 – Diario de Ibiza News

Paula, Sara and Marina, three young women from Castellón, in the Marina. M.P.S.

Going out for dinner and then having a drink is the plan of the spanish national tourists who come to Ibiza this summer and who are saving the season for the second year in a row. They can do little else with the closing of bars and restaurants at 1 o’clock due to the restrictions.national tourists were throwing the party 1 – Diario de Ibiza News

Tourists on motorbikes boarding the ferry to Formentera. M.P.S.

The lack of nightlife has not discouraged the groups of friends who have travelled to the island this summer, such as Giovanna from Galicia, who is visiting Ibiza with her friends, who have come from all corners of the country, to celebrate her bachelorette party. “This island is beautiful, and we had to come despite the restrictions. There’s nowhere like Ibiza,” says Giovanna.national tourists were throwing the party 2 – Diario de Ibiza News

Ana and Vanesa enjoy their holidays in the Pitiusas. M.P.S.

“If there’s no party at night, we’ll do it ourselves during the day, on the beach or wherever,” explains Giovanna, the bride-to-be, who is already strolling around Vara de Rey, lauging and dressed in white. “We’ve been sightseeing in Dalt Vila and we think it’s a wonderful area”, explains one of the friends in the group.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

