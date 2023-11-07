18.6 C
UK travelers prioritise holidays over new clothes

ABTA survey says Brits are going out to restaurants less before they stop travelling

Jose Miguel L. Romero
Updated:
Less clothing rather than no vacation

The latest ABTA survey reveals that despite economic challenges, UK holidaymakers remain committed to traveling, with 64% planning trips abroad, mirroring 2023’s figures. To afford holidays, many are cutting back on dining out (57%), leisure (46%), clothing (42%), but less so on vacations (34%). ABTA’s new Travel Confidence Index reflects a strong willingness to travel internationally, despite financial and recent global events. The trend towards off-peak travel is growing, with May, June, September, and October becoming as popular as traditional summer months. Sustainability is also influencing travel choices, with half of the travelers considering it in their past year’s holiday bookings.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

