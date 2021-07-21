The ‘Aida Perla’ brings first cruise passengers to Ibiza in a year and a half

Around 1,700 tourists have arrived today in Ibiza on board the cruise ship ‘Aida Perla’, the first to be received on the island since the end of 2019. The cruise passengers, all German, have been spread around the island from early in the morning – the ship docked at es Botafoc at eight o’clock this morning – on excursions by bus, car or bike. Many know the island from previous years and say they feel safe in Spain despite the worsening health crisis.

They have not been able to move around the island freely, only on scheduled excursions by bus, car or bicycle. The aim is to keep the tourists in their corresponding ‘bubble group’ to avoid contagion.

Minutes before 8 am, the 300-metre-long cruise ship arrived at es Botafoc (to leave at 8 pm). “We’ve been coming to this island for about 15 years, we really like the place and the weather here,” says a smiling Andrea, who arrives with her partner and their two young children. They are from Berlin and are taking advantage of the hours they have to get to know the interior of the island: “We are going to Sant Miquel, but we still don’t know exactly what we are going to do, it depends on what we feel like, we might also spend some time in the city”, explains Andrea, who says without hesitation that she feels very safe in Spain despite Covid. “This is our first trip since the pandemic began and we are happy to be able to do it”, she adds.

At the same time another family arrives with two children. They are from Frankfurt, and the father, Torsten Keller, explains that in their case they’re never been to Ibiza: “I think what we’re going to like most is the landscape of the island and the old part of the city”, Keller explains. And they have opted for the walking tours in the area of Dalt Vila organized by BC Tours.

