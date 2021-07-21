28.6 C
Ibiza Town
Wednesday, July 21, 2021
type here...

The ‘Aida Perla’ brings first cruise passengers to Ibiza in a year and a half

The first cruise tourists in nearly two years enjoy the day to visit various areas of Ibiza in their 'bubble groups'

Toni Escandell Tur
Updated:
The 'Aida Perla' brings first cruise passengers to Ibiza in a year and a half
First cruise in Ibiza. VICENT MARÍ.

Around 1,700 tourists have arrived today in Ibiza on board the cruise ship ‘Aida Perla’, the first to be received on the island since the end of 2019. The cruise passengers, all German, have been spread around the island from early in the morning – the ship docked at es Botafoc at eight o’clock this morning – on excursions by bus, car or bike. Many know the island from previous years and say they feel safe in Spain despite the worsening health crisis.

They have not been able to move around the island freely, only on scheduled excursions by bus, car or bicycle. The aim is to keep the tourists in their corresponding ‘bubble group’ to avoid contagion.

Minutes before 8 am, the 300-metre-long cruise ship arrived at es Botafoc (to leave at 8 pm). “We’ve been coming to this island for about 15 years, we really like the place and the weather here,” says a smiling Andrea, who arrives with her partner and their two young children. They are from Berlin and are taking advantage of the hours they have to get to know the interior of the island: “We are going to Sant Miquel, but we still don’t know exactly what we are going to do, it depends on what we feel like, we might also spend some time in the city”, explains Andrea, who says without hesitation that she feels very safe in Spain despite Covid. “This is our first trip since the pandemic began and we are happy to be able to do it”, she adds.

At the same time another family arrives with two children. They are from Frankfurt, and the father, Torsten Keller, explains that in their case they’re never been to Ibiza: “I think what we’re going to like most is the landscape of the island and the old part of the city”, Keller explains. And they have opted for the walking tours in the area of Dalt Vila organized by BC Tours.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte