Spanish 10K champion to run in Platja d’en Bossa

Estévez will be accompanied by María José Pérez from La Mancha (Cárnicas Serrano), second in the national ranking in the 3000m Steeplechase, who after a long injury has already started training to return to competition in top form.

Another of the latest additions to the women’s list is French long-distance runner Fadouwa Ledhem, who, with a personal best of 33:13, has a great chance of winning the title. Not in vain, the French athlete has been French Champion in 10K and Half Marathon in 2018 and French Champion in 10,000m in 2019.

