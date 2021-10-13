22.8 C
Spanish 10K champion to run in Platja d’en Bossa

The Andalusian, Claudia Estévez, confirms her participation in Platja d'en Bossa on January 16th, along with a luxury line-up in both categories

Claudia Estévez from Motril in full effort. | CAI

The second edition of the 10K Playa d’en Bossa (Platja d’en Bossa in the local dialect), scheduled for January 16th, 2022, will have a spectacular women’s line-up with national and international athletes. As confirmed by the organization in a statement, the latest signing has been the Motrilian Claudia Estévez, who last September was crowned Spain’s 10K champion in the city of Don Benito (Badajoz). Furthermore, the 26 year old athlete has a personal best in 10.000m of 33:38 and last year she was named Andalusian champion in the 5000m.

Estévez will be accompanied by María José Pérez from La Mancha (Cárnicas Serrano), second in the national ranking in the 3000m Steeplechase, who after a long injury has already started training to return to competition in top form.

Another of the latest additions to the women’s list is French long-distance runner Fadouwa Ledhem, who, with a personal best of 33:13, has a great chance of winning the title. Not in vain, the French athlete has been French Champion in 10K and Half Marathon in 2018 and French Champion in 10,000m in 2019.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

