26.4 C
Ibiza Town
Wednesday, August 4, 2021
type here...

Olympic qualification for Mateo Sanz: “Mission accomplished”

The Formentera windsurfer is third in the Medal Race and finishes his second Games in eighth place in the RS:X class

Rubén J. Palomo
Updated:
Olympic qualification for Mateo Sanz:
After finishing third in the Medal Race, Mateo Sanz clenches his fist

The windsurfer from Formentera, Mateo Sanz, yesterday gained Olympic qualification at the Tokyo Games after finishing the men’s RS:X sailing class in eighth place overall. The sailor from Formentera sealed his remarkable performance in the waters of Enoshima with a third place in the Medal Race held yesterday and a top 10 position at the end of the first 12 races.

The 27-year-old Spanish-Swiss athlete did a great job yesterday in the final regatta, although he was out of medal contention after the last two days of competition, which were marked by strong gusts of wind and waves.

Sanz, who led the international competition after a first day in which he got two first places, finished up with 100 points for Switzerland, a long way from the 37 that led the Dutchman Kiran Badloe to the gold medal. Second position went to the Frenchman Thomas Goyard, with 74 points, and in third place was Kun B from China, with 75. Spaniard Angel Granda was tenth.

“I am very happy to finish a Medal Race IN THIRD PLACE with the best in the world. Nobody can take that away from me”

decoration

Speaking on the phone with Diario de Ibiza, Mateo Sanz said he was very satisfied with his performance although he admitted that he leaves Japan convinced that only bad weather kept him off the podium.

“I’m very happy with the result because I was able to improve my result from Rio 2016 [where he came 14th], which was the priority. I came with the goal of entering the Medal Race and fight for qualification so, mission accomplished”, explained the sailor from Formentera, who leaves the Games with “a bittersweet taste” after having had a medal opportunity almost within his grasp for days.

“I have a bittersweet taste for not BEING able to sCRAPE something more. With A BIT LESS wind A FIGHT FOR THE PODIUM WAS ON”, says Sanz

decoration

“I feel a bit disappointed because if there had been a bit less wind for half of the championship a fight for the podium was on, but it was not to be. I have a bittersweet taste for not being able to scrape something more”, confessed the pupil of Asier Fernandez, who commented on the final race: “Today has been ‘my wind’, but a slightly different scenario. I went out to play my hand and defend my eighth place against the American and the Spaniard. I’m very happy to finish a Medal Race in third place with the best in the world  nobody can take that away from me. Now I’m going to enjoy it”.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte