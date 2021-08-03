Olympic qualification for Mateo Sanz: “Mission accomplished”

The windsurfer from Formentera, Mateo Sanz, yesterday gained Olympic qualification at the Tokyo Games after finishing the men’s RS:X sailing class in eighth place overall. The sailor from Formentera sealed his remarkable performance in the waters of Enoshima with a third place in the Medal Race held yesterday and a top 10 position at the end of the first 12 races.

The 27-year-old Spanish-Swiss athlete did a great job yesterday in the final regatta, although he was out of medal contention after the last two days of competition, which were marked by strong gusts of wind and waves.

Sanz, who led the international competition after a first day in which he got two first places, finished up with 100 points for Switzerland, a long way from the 37 that led the Dutchman Kiran Badloe to the gold medal. Second position went to the Frenchman Thomas Goyard, with 74 points, and in third place was Kun B from China, with 75. Spaniard Angel Granda was tenth.

“I am very happy to finish a Medal Race IN THIRD PLACE with the best in the world. Nobody can take that away from me”

Speaking on the phone with Diario de Ibiza, Mateo Sanz said he was very satisfied with his performance although he admitted that he leaves Japan convinced that only bad weather kept him off the podium.

“I’m very happy with the result because I was able to improve my result from Rio 2016 [where he came 14th], which was the priority. I came with the goal of entering the Medal Race and fight for qualification so, mission accomplished”, explained the sailor from Formentera, who leaves the Games with “a bittersweet taste” after having had a medal opportunity almost within his grasp for days.

“I have a bittersweet taste for not BEING able to sCRAPE something more. With A BIT LESS wind A FIGHT FOR THE PODIUM WAS ON”, says Sanz

“I feel a bit disappointed because if there had been a bit less wind for half of the championship a fight for the podium was on, but it was not to be. I have a bittersweet taste for not being able to scrape something more”, confessed the pupil of Asier Fernandez, who commented on the final race: “Today has been ‘my wind’, but a slightly different scenario. I went out to play my hand and defend my eighth place against the American and the Spaniard. I’m very happy to finish a Medal Race in third place with the best in the world nobody can take that away from me. Now I’m going to enjoy it”.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.