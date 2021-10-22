Mariano Juan criticizes “legislative diarrhea” that exists in the Balearics

The first vice president of the Consell, Mariano Juan, lamented in a speech yesterday at the VII Congress of Holiday Homes to explain the regulation of administrative simplification processed by the island institution, about the “legislative diarrhea” that exists in the Balearic Islands. “Allow me to speak”, Juan excused himself beforehand, to then explain that there are “rules of the rank of law that the Consell must abide by, and cannot be altered, which have a negative impact not only on economic activity but on society itself”. He did not give any examples.

Through the interview format, and to questions from Juan Franch, coordinator of the conference and professor at the UIB, Mariano Juan explained that the Administration has to regulate, “but in a different way to what has been done until now”. “We are not libertarians. Over-regulating or restricting economic activity to try to prevent something from being done, sometimes has the opposite effect”, he stressed.

The vice president described it as “shameful” that it takes seven years to approve a Territorial Plan that is between 10 and 15 years old and, in this regard, recalled that the urban planning regulations of Santa Eulària and Sant Joan, which is from 2012, is the only one on the island that is “updated”. The planning of Vila, Sant Antoni and Sant Josep dates back to the 80s. “There are no plans for social housing or green areas. How can there be if 40 years ago they did not think about these things,” he said while describing the urban management of Sant Josep and Vila as “dramatic”. He also said that next year the provisional subsidiary regulations that Sant Josep is working on (to unblock urban land that cannot be built on) and the urban plan for the city of Ibiza must be approved.

