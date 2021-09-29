23 C
Ibiza Town
Friday, October 1, 2021
The Recinto Ferial closes after administering 84.4% of Ibiza’s doses

A total of 107,230 people in Ibiza have the full vaccination guideline

Marta Torres Molina
The Recinto Ferial closes after administering 84.4% of Ibiza's doses
One of the last vaccinated at the Recinto Ferial goes to the box to receive his dose.

The Recinto Ferial de Ibiza administered its last doses of the coronavirus vaccine yesterday afternoon. The Ibizan “vacunódromo” closed its doors after six and a half months and some 159,300 vaccinations given to the island’s population as well as to people who have been transferred for work reasons. Since the 15th of March of this year, the vaccination teams assigned to these facilities have inoculated 84.37% of the total number of vaccines administered on the island of Ibiza, which, according to the latest data from the Balearic Ministry of Health, is 188,791.

Until early yesterday morning, 24,682 doses of AstraZeneca, 101,237 of Pfizer, 28,387 of Moderna and 4,994 of the single-dose Janssen had been administered on the premises, the Ibiza and Formentera Health Department explained minutes after the space opened its doors for the last time as a vaccination point.

One hundred people were summoned to this facility yesterday, all of them for second doses, according to Berta Lozano Blesa, nursing coordinator of the site, and Encarni Medina García, nurse. The last user had to come at 6.25pm. From then until eight o’clock in the evening, closing time, the health department planned to administer any remaining doses to people who came without an appointment or those who were still pending a first dose. In the end, on the last day 186 doses were administered in the facility, 93 of them to people who came without an appointment: 114 Pfizer, 57 Moderna and 15 Janssen.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

