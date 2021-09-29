The Recinto Ferial closes after administering 84.4% of Ibiza’s doses

Until early yesterday morning, 24,682 doses of AstraZeneca, 101,237 of Pfizer, 28,387 of Moderna and 4,994 of the single-dose Janssen had been administered on the premises, the Ibiza and Formentera Health Department explained minutes after the space opened its doors for the last time as a vaccination point.

One hundred people were summoned to this facility yesterday, all of them for second doses, according to Berta Lozano Blesa, nursing coordinator of the site, and Encarni Medina García, nurse. The last user had to come at 6.25pm. From then until eight o’clock in the evening, closing time, the health department planned to administer any remaining doses to people who came without an appointment or those who were still pending a first dose. In the end, on the last day 186 doses were administered in the facility, 93 of them to people who came without an appointment: 114 Pfizer, 57 Moderna and 15 Janssen.

