22.3 C
Ibiza Town
Tuesday, September 28, 2021
type here...

The public health system performed 367 abortions in Ibiza and Formentera in 2020

59% of abortions on the islands are carried out by the public health system

olaizola
Updated:
The public health system performed 367 abortions in Ibiza and Formentera in 2020
In Ibiza, a rally in support of the right to decide was conducted. VICENT MARÍ.

The current situation regarding the reform of the abortion law advocated by the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, arguing that in many areas of the country eight out of ten abortions are performed in private clinics and that there are communities where they are not even performed, does not reflect the current situation in the Balearic Islands where, according to the latest Public Health report on voluntary terminations of pregnancy (hereinafter IVEs), corresponding to the year 2019, 58.8% of abortions performed in that year were done in the public health system .

The data in the aforementioned report show that out of a total of 3,310 abortions performed that year, 1,947 (58.8% of the total) were performed in public centres and the remaining 1,363 (41%) in private clinics. And these percentages have been consolidating since 2012, when the proportion of IVEs performed in the public system began to increase hand in hand with pharmacological abortions that doctors were less reluctant to perform.

Previously, without going any further back than 2011, only 193 abortions were performed in the public health system (5.6% of the total) compared to the 3,273 (94.4%) that were performed in private clinics, either paid for out of pocket by the affected women or referred by the Servei de Salut itself.

Doctor Octavi Córdoba, head of gynaecology at Son Espases, explains that currently in his department the service is guaranteed and no less than ten of his assistants perform chemical abortions.

A total of 367 in Ibiza and Formentera

The figures of the main data correspond to the year 2019 and were compiled in February of this year because they also include 47 women who had abortions in the archipelago without residing there.

The Conselleria de Salud offered more current data from 2020, but which only include abortions carried out in Servei de Salut facilities or referred by the latter to private clinics for the aforementioned reason, as they are non-problematic abortions (not due to foetal malformations or risk to the mother) which nevertheless require an operating theatre.

Thus, last year the IB-Salut paid for a total of 1,998 IVEs, of which 1,307 were performed in Mallorca (460 in the Ponent sector, 475 in Migjorn, 190 in the Tramuntana sector and 182 in the Llevant sector), 118 in Menorca and 367 in Ibiza and Formentera. The remaining 206 were referred to the four private clinics with which it has an agreement, three in Mallorca and one in Menorca.

To read the full article, click here

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte