Ibiza only island in the Balearics with no change in opening hours restrictions for restaurants and nightlife

The government believes that the situation will improve in the following weeks and that the activity will be extended to two hours

Eugenio Rodríguez Martos
Updated:
Following the closing of the port premises, there is a long line of people waiting for a taxi. | ZOWY VOETEN

The island of Ibiza is the only one of the Balearic archipelago manitaining the same night-time restrictions on restaurant and entertainment premises, and social gatherings between non-cohabiting people until 1am. The Consell de Govern agreed yesterday to extend hotel and nightlife business in Mallorca to 2am, municipal ordinances permitting, as well as social gatherings of non-cohabiting people (the ban remains until 6am), as in Formentera and Menorca, due to the improvement in the epidemiological situation.

In Mallorca it is also possible to seat up to eight people at inside tables, and 12 outside, as in Formentera and Menorca. This situation will remain in place until at least the 6th of September. However, in Ibiza the restriction is still four people per table inside premises and eight outside.

The criteria applied by the Balearic Govern in setting night-time restrictions is as follows: when the 14-day cumulative incidence is above 350 per 100,000 inhabitants, with hospital pressure at more than 5% of ICU beds for covid patients and 2% on the ward, social or family gatherings will not be allowed between 2-6am, except for people living together. In the event that the 14-day incidence exceeds 450 cases,  as is the case in Ibiza, with an occupancy of more than 10% of ICU beds and 5% on the ward, the restriction is extended to 1-6am.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

