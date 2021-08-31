Ibiza only island in the Balearics with no change in opening hours restrictions for restaurants and nightlife

In Mallorca it is also possible to seat up to eight people at inside tables, and 12 outside, as in Formentera and Menorca. This situation will remain in place until at least the 6th of September. However, in Ibiza the restriction is still four people per table inside premises and eight outside.

The criteria applied by the Balearic Govern in setting night-time restrictions is as follows: when the 14-day cumulative incidence is above 350 per 100,000 inhabitants, with hospital pressure at more than 5% of ICU beds for covid patients and 2% on the ward, social or family gatherings will not be allowed between 2-6am, except for people living together. In the event that the 14-day incidence exceeds 450 cases, as is the case in Ibiza, with an occupancy of more than 10% of ICU beds and 5% on the ward, the restriction is extended to 1-6am.