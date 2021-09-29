This Friday the Ibiza ‘trulls’ get underway

This Friday the oil season begins in Ibiza, as reported yesterday by producers of extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) of the protected geographical indication Olive Oil/Oli d’Ibiza. Thus, this Friday the three mills -trulls- that grind for third parties, and are the trull de Sant Joan, the Miquel Guasch and Joan Benet will start operating.

EVOO producers will have to send one hundred percent of their product to be analysed under the parameters of a governing board supervised by the Govern of the Balearic Islands and the European Union. This means that producers who do not market their oils, also meet the requirements of the Protected Geographical Indication (PGI). These parameters are much more demanding than those required for an Extra Virgin Olive Oil, with special emphasis on the amount of polyphenols (antioxidants), the green ripeness of the fruit and the fruity nuances.