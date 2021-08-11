Most expensive hotel for sale in the Balearic Islands is in Ibiza

No one disputes that the tourism sector has been one of the hardest hit by the economic slowdown caused the health crisis. And many hotels are finding it difficult to recover, so some owners are opting to sell their establishments seeing this as the only way out. This situation is confirmed by the fact that at the moment in the Balearic Islands there are 67 hotels for sale, being marketed through the specialised website Idealista, a figure that continues to grow as last year there were only 50 establishments for sale on this platform, representing an increase of 30% from the previous season.

Seven in Ibiza

Specifically, in Ibiza there are seven hotels for sale: two in Sant Joan, two in Sant Antoni, one in Santa Eulària, one in Cala Vedella and one in Dalt Vila. In Formentera there is also an apartment complex with a tourist licence for sale.

In addition, two of the hotels for sale in Ibiza are the most expensive in the Balearic Islands. According to the platform, the Sant Joan hotel has a price tag of 52.5 million euros and is a seven-storey building of 4,000 square metres, with a central kitchen including buffet and restaurant facilities and 60 parking spaces.

The second most expensive hotel for sale in the Balearic Islands is in Santa Eulària, costs 50 million euros and consists of five floors, 300 rooms, a swimming pool and 50 parking spaces.

Among the properties available, there is a four-star hotel in Cala Vedella for 37.5 million euros and another in Dalt Vila that is on sale for a price of 41.2 million. The cheapest is in Cervantes Street in Sant Antoni and can be purchased for only 800,000 euros.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.